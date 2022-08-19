Bills vs. Broncos: 8 things to watch for in preseason Week 2

Here are eight things to watch for during the Buffalo Bills’ second preseason game of 2022 against the Denver Broncos:

Josh Allen

Visor, shorts. red helmet… Preseason game play.

While Josh Allen provides plenty of fun moments during camp, fans will get to see the Bills QB1 in action Saturday against the team that passed on drafting him with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

HC Sean McDermott made it known to the media earlier in the week that it was not yet clear how much he’d play, but Allen will indeed take the field.

Starters

Allen won’t be along, starters will play on both sides of the ball, although it’s unclear yet as to who and at what point in the game, or for how long.

Suffice to say the team’s playmakers will have their chance against a Denver team with a new coach and quarteback.

Von Miller and the Bills defense

The Bills big free agency addition Von Miller will have the chance to face off against his former team whom he spent the entire first stretch of his NFL career before a trade last season lead to a Super Bowl run with the Rams.

Miller is a leader, and he joins a Bills defense that was at the top of the league last season. One that has made additions and improvements since this offseason. New faces, returning veterans, and players looking to take the next step in their development like A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham will all aim to make an impact in earning the Bills a win.

The Broncos and Bills do not play each other in the regular season, so this might be Miller’s only crack at his former squad unless the teams cross paths in the playoffs.

Russell Wilson

Like Miller, Russell Wilson was traded from the only NFL franchise he’s and is with a new team.

And he might be under center to face a Bills defense he struggled against in the past.

Who's in the box?!

Those who have waited with anticipation to see if Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will call plays from the box above or not will have their finally have the answer.

Previous OC Brian Daboll found success calling from the booth while then QB coach Dorsey manned the sideline.

Should Dorsey choose the same path, he’ll have a former OC in current quarterbacks coach Joe Brady on the sideline to help streamline communication with the QB group.

Zack Moss

With the starters playing it remains to be seen how many carries Moss will receive, though he was productive with only three handoffs last weekend against Indy.

Khalil Shakir

One of the newest additions to the Bills receiver corps, rookie Khalil Shakir earned some buzz with his performance against the Colts.

Kaiir Elam

Elam and the Bills CB group earned some recognition during their first preseason game as well

