Bills vs. Bengals: Thursday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday ahead of their Divisional-round matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

Bengals OL Jonah Williams (USAT photo)

Did not practice

OL Alex Cappa (ankle)

CB Tre Flowers (hamstring)

OL Jonah Williams (knee)

Limited participation

N/A

Full practice

CB Eli Apple (neck)

DE Joseph Ossai (shoulder)

S Michael Thomas (hamstring)

Notes: Per Bengals Wire, Cappa was using a shooter due to his injury while Williams no longer had his crutches.

Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Did not practice

S Jordan Poyer (knee)

Limited participation

DT DaQuan Jones (calf)

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

Full practice

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

WR Isaiah McKenzie (full)

Notes: Jones is a new addition to the injury report. … Allen is no longer listed as having an ankle injury. … Jackson was upgraded from limited to full on Thursday. … Poyer was downgraded from limited to DNP but rest was given as the reason.

