Bills vs. Bengals: Thursday injury reports
Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday ahead of their Divisional-round matchup at Highmark Stadium:
Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
Bengals OL Jonah Williams (USAT photo)
Did not practice
Limited participation
N/A
Full practice
CB Eli Apple (neck)
DE Joseph Ossai (shoulder)
S Michael Thomas (hamstring)
Notes: Per Bengals Wire, Cappa was using a shooter due to his injury while Williams no longer had his crutches.
Buffalo Bills (13-3)
Did not practice
S Jordan Poyer (knee)
Limited participation
DT DaQuan Jones (calf)
DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)
Full practice
QB Josh Allen (elbow)
CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
WR Isaiah McKenzie (full)
Notes: Jones is a new addition to the injury report. … Allen is no longer listed as having an ankle injury. … Jackson was upgraded from limited to full on Thursday. … Poyer was downgraded from limited to DNP but rest was given as the reason.