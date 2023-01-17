Bills vs. Bengals: Dane Jackson listed as day-to-day

The injury updates for Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson have been positive since Wild-Card Sunday.

After the Bills’ 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott indicated that had he been needed, Jackson could’ve returned to the game.

On Monday, McDermott spoke via video conference and provided the latest update on Jackson’s status relating to a knee injury he sustained against the Dolphins.

Officially, Jackson is considered day-to-day.

“We’ll see where it goes this week,” McDermott said.

Jackson was injured with 2:20 remaining in the first half and played 27 total snaps.

After departing, Kaiir Elam saw extended time on the field. He re-paid that trust the team put in him by notching a third-quarter interception which turned out to be huge.

After Elam picked off Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson, the Bills went on to take the lead on their ensuing drive on offense. One they did not surrender.

Regardless, having both Elam and Jackson on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals will be important for the Bills. The Bengals have a deep receiver core which means Buffalo will need all the depth they can get.

Bills Wire will continue to bring all updates on injuries throughout the lead up to the Divisional round.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire