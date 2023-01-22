Bills vs. Bengals: Damar Hamlin is in the house

Damar Hamlin is back at his NFL home.

Since being discharged from the hospital following the cardiac arrest he suffered when the Cincinnati Bengals hosted the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin has visited with his team in Orchard Park on practice days.

Despite the snow and thousands of people at Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the Bills vs. Bengals Divisional-round matchup, Hamlin made his return once again.

Cameras caught Hamlin being taken via security to Buffalo’s locker room. It appears he visited with the teammates before the playoff game got underway.

The Bills shared a clip of that to social media, along with Hamlin’s family being at the game, which can be found below:

