Bills vs. Bengals: 5 storylines to watch for in the Divisional round

Here are five Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Divisional round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals:

Damar aftermath

The storyline overshadowing everything else between the Bills and Bengals is the feeling of this game being a continuation of Week 17.

It’s not, but just as things were ramping up, the Bills lost Damar Hamlin to his scary injury. The contest was called off and now here we are.

Emotions could be high for both teams, all things considered. Once the game gets going, that will probably subside. Since that Monday evening, both clubs have gone on to continue playing football, which will help.

From there, is there anything schematically that can be taken by either coaching staff from those first few minutes of that Week 17 night? Hamlin’s injury occured in the first quarter, but you never know, maybe there is.

Both teams will be discussing that first meeting throughout this upcoming week.

Cleaning things up

Along with the Kansas City Chiefs, these three teams, Buffalo and Cincinnati included, are considered the cream of the crop in the AFC (Sorry, Jaguars).

Having said that, the Bills and Bengals both have things to worry about upon looking back on the Wild-Card round.

Both sides were over-touchdown favorites who went on to win narrowly. Buffalo beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, and Cincinnati topped the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17.

One thing hurt these sides in their close wins, specifically. For the Bills, it was turnovers. The Bengals simply allowed too many chuck plays, keeping the Ravens in it.

It’s noteworthy that both opponents were divisional ones, which typically keeps such games tight–You know them better.

Regardless, Buffalo and Cincy will want to clean it up.

Allen vs. Burrow finally

No reason to get too complex here, the NFL will finally get quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow facing off. In their canceled Week 17 outing, both put up points on their opening drives, so if that pace continues, it should be a fun one.

Injuries play part for both sides

The Bengals have the bigger injury concerns than the Bills heading into the Divisional round. Both sides still have a degree of concern.

Cincinnati might be down a few starting offensive linemen. Just last week, tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and guard Alex Cappa (ankle) were hurt. Head coach Zac Taylor considered them both “week-to-week” in his early assessment, which could bode well for the Bills defensive line.

The likes of Greg Rousseau off the edge and Ed Oliver up the gut should get good matchups. No excuses now, those battles must be won.

But that doesn’t mean the Cincy offense is finished. They sport the best trio of receivers in the NFL: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

Thankfully Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (knee) is only considered day-to-day, per coach Sean McDermott. Buffalo will need all the help they can get containing that group but Jackson’s status is one to monitor until kickoff.

A streak will end

It was most likely that Week 17 would have seen one of the NFL’s two longest winning streaks come to an end. There was always the chance of a tie at that point, but not now.

Thanks to this being a postseason matchup and these two sides continuing to win since then? A steak is going come to its conclusion, along with someone’s enter season, on Sunday.

The Bills have won nine straight. The Bengals are at 10 in a row.

