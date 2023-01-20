Bills vs. Bengals: 3 key matchups in the Divisional round

The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in their upcoming Divisional-round matchup.

Even with it being a massive AFC showdown ahead of the conference title game, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference.

Here are three key matchups to watch during Sunday’s Bills-Bengals matchup:

OL Dion Dawkins vs. DE Trey Hendrickson

Coming off the edge on the blindside of quarterback Josh Allen, Hendrickson did only have eight sacks on the year, but that led the Bengals. Additionally, he had two sacks in the Wild-Card round.

All in all, Pro Football Focus graded Hendrickson as the 12th best pass rusher in 2022. Protecting quarterback Josh Allen from Hendrickson will be on Dion Dawkins, PFF’s 22nd best graded tackle this season.

The Bills paid Dawkins the big bucks to not allow a guy like Hendrickson to break open a game.

DE Greg Rousseau vs. OL Hakeem Adeniji

Rousseau ended the 2022 season tied with Von Miller on top of the Bills’ sack chart. Since the future Hall of Famer’s departure from the lineup, Rousseau has had up-and-down performances.

Against the Bengals, no excuses. Cincinnati is likely going to be down multiple offensive linemen against Buffalo. The Bengals lost tackle La’el Collins prior to the first time the Bills faced Cincy. Then just last week, another two starters, tackle Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa went down.

Not just Rousseau, but multiple players on Buffalo’s defensive front should have an opportunity to blow up the Bengals backfield on Sunday. PFF graded Rousseau right up there with Hendrickson in 2022, as he landed at the 13th best pass rusher position in their metrics.

CB Tre'Davious White vs. WR Ja'Marr Chase

White has had a steady return from his knee injury. Now it’s time for him to have a perfect outing.

The Bengals offense has many playmakers. Chase is at the top of the list.

Chase will get his touches, but against such a deep team, the Bills have to be able to lean on White to stop Chase from making the big play. That will give Buffalo a lot more comfort because Cincinnati still has the likes of receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to have to worry about.

White’s coverage grade since his return via PFF’s metrics is an average 62.1. That’s got to get even better against Chase, who had 1,046 yards on 87 catches in 2022.

