Bills vs. Bears prediction and keys to the game in cold, windy Chicago weather

ORCHARD PARK — Ryan Poles, the Canandaigua native who was hired as the Chicago Bears’ general manager last January, was not the man who drafted quarterback Justin Fields.

That happened in the 2021 NFL Draft, the year before the 36-year-old Poles ended his 13-year association with the Kansas City Chiefs to become the seventh GM in Bears history in January. Which, by the way, the seventh GM in the history of a franchise that has been around for more than a century? The Buffalo Bills have had seven GMs in the 21st century alone.

But if Poles — the son of legendary Caledonia-Mumford high school standout Junior Poles — is going to get the proud Bears franchise that has been in disrepair for years back on track, Fields is going to be the key, just the way Josh Allen has been for Bills GM Brandon Beane.

In October, Poles spoke about Fields’ performance to that point in the 2022 season and he said, “I know Justin has been a big topic and his development. We’re encouraged with the progress that is there. It’s not on the statistics and on the paper all the time, but he is getting better in a lot of different areas. I think as a whole, we’ve got to continue to play better around him as well to allow him to keep playing well and get his confidence going and execute at a high level.”

Two months later, the results would not indicate it — the Bears are 3-11 and riding a seven-game losing streak as they get ready to host the Bills Saturday — but Fields has made strides. He is the most dangerous running QB in the league as his 1,000 yards would attest, and despite having almost no viable weapons to target, he has improved as a passer at least in terms of his decision-making and accuracy.

The Bears are pinning their future on quarterback Justin Fields.

In the offseason, it will be on Poles to start augmenting a terribly weak offensive unit in order to accelerate Fields’ development as he goes into year three in the NFL, always a critical one for QBs, especially first-round picks who are expected to become the face of the franchise.

And all Poles has to do is look at what Beane did in 2019, Allen’s third year, when he signed center Mitch Morse and wide receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley in free agency, and drafted running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dawson Knox.

Or, he can simply refer to his time in Kansas City when, at various points he oversaw all aspects of college scouting and also worked on the pro personnel side, meaning his fingerprints are all over a Chiefs team that won a Super Bowl, lost another, and just won its seventh consecutive AFC West division title.

Here’s my preview of the game:

Buffalo Bills on offense: Get Stefon Diggs rolling

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs makes one of his five catches last week against Miami.

One of the storylines this week involved the Bills star WR showing some emotion in the Miami game because he didn’t get targeted as often as he would have liked and he finished with just five catches for 60 yards. It continued a downswing for Diggs as he hasn’t had a 100-yard game since the Week 10 loss to Minnesota.

He shrugged it off Wednesday by saying he’s an emotional player and he’d rather be someone who wants the ball in his hands instead of someone who doesn’t. This week, Allen should try to get Diggs more heavily involved because the Bears have a pair of young corners in rookie Kyler Gordon and third-year man Jaylon Johnson who Diggs could have a field day against. Gordon, in particular, has allowed a reception percentage of 81.8.

Chicago’s pass rush has been one of the worst in the league and Diggs should have more time to work on the corners and find open space, and the same goes for Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and maybe even Cole Beasley. Allen has proven that he can throw in the cold and wind, and unless the conditions are impossible, the Bills should have a big advantage in that area.

Center Mitch Morse is out, so it will be interesting to see what the Bills do up front. Ryan Bates, who practiced fully on Thursday after missing last week’s game, will likely shift to center, but at right guard, your guess is as good as mine. It could be Greg Van Roten or David Quessenberry, or maybe Ike Boettger will be ready to make his season debut. That’s probably what the Bills are hoping for, but his readiness remains a question.

Buffalo’s offensive line struggles have been real, but the Bears defense is underwhelming at each level as it ranks 30th in points allowed per game (25.6), 22nd in total yards (355.6), 27th in rushing yards allowed (143.9), 31st in sack percentage (4.15%), and dead last in third-down conversions allowed (49.4%). As long as the conditions aren’t too horrific, the Bills shouldn’t have much trouble moving the ball and ultimately scoring.

Buffalo Bills on defense: Contain Justin Fields

In many ways, Fields is to the Bears’ offense what Allen is to Buffalo’s because he is the dominant producer in both the run game and the pass game. Fields has 1,000 rushing yards, making him just the third QB in NFL history to reach that plateau, joining Lamar Jackson (NFL record 1,206 in 2019 and 1,005 in 2020) and Michael Vick (1,039 in 2006). He’s as dangerous as some of the best running backs in the league.

However, when he throws, Fields isn’t even in the same stratosphere as Allen as he has passed for only 2,048 yards, though much of that has to do with the complete lack of viable weapons at his disposal. The Bears’ passing offense resembles something from the 1960s when QBs like Billy Wade, Rudy Bukich and Jack Concannon were pulling the trigger for the Papa Bear, George Halas.

As a way to get Fields into the flow of games, the Bears throw a lot of short passes including screens because that gets the ball out of Fields’ hand and prevents him from having to get too deep into his progressions. But even that hasn’t helped much, particularly when it comes to pressure because behind a weak offensive line, he has been sacked 46 times and has been under pressure on 45.3% of his dropbacks. In those situations, he is completing just 44.7% of his passes.

The Bears are going to try to run the ball, plain and simple. With Fields leading the way, and David Montgmery chipping in 694 yards and Khalil Herbert 643, the Bears lead the NFL in rushing at 186.9 yard per game and 5.4 yards per attempt. Fields is going to have plays that will remind Bills fans how the opposition must feel when Allen takes off on one of his patented mad dashes.

What the Bills have to do is make sure Fields’ scrambles and designed runs don’t turn into massive gains. If they can limit his damage and make Chicago sustain drives to score, that will be a key to victory as the Bears rank 20th in average yards per drive at 31.3 and rank 19th in points per game (20.7).

Sal’s prediction: Buffalo Bills 30, Chicago Bears 13

On paper, this looks like a rout waiting to happen. The Bills are superior in just about every area, but that’s also how the 13-1 Eagles surely felt last Sunday at Soldier Field when the pesky Bears made them work hard for a 25-20 victory. What makes the Bears a little dangerous is they have a bunch of players who are competing for their NFL futures, and that’s always a tricky intangible for the heavily-favored team to contend with late in the season.

Assuming the weather will be as terrible as the forecast says, the Bills are as well-equipped as any team in the NFL to play in these conditions. As long as they don’t get sloppy with the ball, their overall talent should pull them through without too much concern.

However, if Buffalo starts turning the ball over and handing short fields to a Chicago offense that needs all the help it can get, that could be problematic because as we all know, crazy things leading to crazy results happen on a weekly basis in the NFL.

Bills vs. Bears: News and notes

Josh Allen could make some more touchdown history Saturday.

▶ This will be the first game in NFL history where the opposing QBs each have more than 700 yards rushing.

▶ If Allen produces two TDs, he will surpass Dan Marino (171) for the most combined passing and rushing touchdowns by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history.

▶ The Bears are the only team Allen has not played against. He was injured in 2018 when the teams last met and Nathan Peterman started for Buffalo and threw three interceptions in a 41-9 loss. For Chicago, the starting QB was Mitchell Trubisky and he threw for only 135 yards. We sure don’t miss those days.

▶ Sean McDermott has beaten 28 teams in his six seasons, but the Bears are one of the three he hasn’t defeated, the others being the Eagles and Cardinals. He’s 0-1 against all three.

▶ The Bears are dead last in the NFL in passing with just 1,919 net yards, and they have achieved only 93 first downs through the air which is 101 fewer than Buffalo.

▶ The Bears have fumbled 30 times this season, yet they have recovered 22. Their 19 total turnovers are actually two fewer than the Bills.

▶ There have been 133 games decided by eight points or less this season, the most one-possession games through 15 weeks in league history. The Bills have played nine and are 6-3. The Bears have played eight and are 1-7.

▶ This is an oddity that actually means nothing, but the last time the Bills played back-to-back Saturday games was in 2005, and the games were on the same dates as this year’s set, Dec. 17 and Dec. 24.

