Bills vs. Bears highlights Preseason Week 2
Watch the highlights from the 2021 preseason Week 4 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Instant analysis: #Bills destroy #Bears in Week 2 preseason action (via @jdiloro):
Mitchell Trubisky, the No. 2 pick in 2017 by the Bears, went 20-of-28 passing for 221 yards and a TD to lead the Bills to a 41-15 rout of his old team.
From Andy Dalton vs. Justin Fields to Rodney Adams' impressive day, we're breaking down the Bears' 41-15 loss to the Bills.
GM Ryan Pace could have looked utterly foolish. Luckily, he drafted Justin Fields, clearly a saving grace.
Here are the studs and duds from the Bears’ Week 2 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Trubisky wasted no time scoring for the Bills in his return to Soldier Field.
