Bills’ Von Miller unsure of feelings ahead against Rams

No one has seen Von Miller suit up for the Buffalo Bills just yet. Throughout the 2022 preseason, his new team decided to hold him out of the lineup in order to keep him healthy for the regular season.

We have arrived.

In a twist, Miller’s first contest for the Bills will be against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

The same team that wanted him back but he left in order to sign in Buffalo.

“The NFL is just so messy,” Miller said via video conference. “I’m playing in the Super Bowl and then my first game back is right there with a new team. And that’s what the fans want to see. Of course, there will be some emotions there.”

Exactly which kind? Miller’s unsure.

“What if the fans boo me, what if the fans cheer me? I’ve already thought about all of these different things,” Miller added.

Even with those questions on his mind, Miller assured that he’ll be “the best player” he can be for the Bills on game day.

His coach sounds convinced of that, too.

“I’ve been really pleased with that process of him getting to know us, us getting to know him. He is certainly a phenomenal player,” Sean McDermott said. “I think he really fits into our culture, and he’s really added a ton to our football team.”

For more from Miller on facing the Rams, see the attacked clip via WIVB-TV below:

Von Miller on returning to LA for the season opener: "We won Super Bowl 56 and that'll always be there, those will always be my teammates but at the same time I'm on the Buffalo Bills now and I wanna create some of those same memories with my new teammates." pic.twitter.com/NEw1Cg96kv — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 5, 2022

