Bills’ Von Miller on tough offseason decision: ‘Don’t remind me’

The Bills got their guy in Von Miller and the All-Pro is embracing his new club and city.

Miller has already commented how different it feels playing for a fan base like Bills Mafia. No one else has sent him toilet paper, after all.

But Miller pulled the curtain back on the human side of the game at Bills training camp. During an interview, Miller discussed how difficult it was to leave the Rams, who attempted to re-sign him before he left for the Bills.

“Don’t remind me,” Miller told CBS Sports. “It was tough. I’m going to miss those guys.”

"I'll always be in debt to the Los Angeles Rams and I'll always love those guys."@VonMiller has nothing but respect for the folks over with the @RamsNFL ! pic.twitter.com/upTeMHItnT — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire