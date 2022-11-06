Bills’ Von Miller strip sacks Jets QB Zach Wilson (video)
Bills defensive end Von Miller came up big against the Jets.
With the Jets driving in the second half and in Bills territory, Miller took down quarterback Zach Wilson on third down to end the drive.
Not only that, Miller knocked the ball loose and got it back for his team. At the time, the Bills held onto a 14-10 lead thanks to Miller’s efforts.
Check out the takedown below:
Von Miller coming for your QB!
📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/vIdfyBoFfm
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 6, 2022
