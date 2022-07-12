Bills’ Von Miller will still root for the Broncos from afar

It’s going to be a bit of a balancing act, but Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller is going to try and do it anyway.

Miller signed a big contract in Buffalo this offseason. He finished up the end of the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams and a Super Bowl victory, but prior to that since 2011 he was with the Denver Broncos.

That’s a long time, and Miller said at a charity event in Denver that he’s still going to pull for his former club.

“This team is going to be great,” Miller said via the Denver Post. “It’s bittersweet that I won’t be here to be a part of it, because I’ve still got orange and blue in my heart and it will stay that way forever.”

It was also noted how Miller continued to refer to the Broncos as “we” when discussing the team, solidifying his true feelings.

“We’ve been close in the AFC West for a very long time, and now we’ve got Russell Wilson, Jerry Jeudy’s going to be insane this year, Courtland Sutton’s going to be insane this year. I want those guys to win as many games as possible,” he added.

The awkwardness in the situation comes from the fact that both the Bills and Broncos are AFC teams, even if their divisions are different. But if Buffalo does take home another AFC East title, their playoff spot will be locked up in 2022 regardless of what happens in Denver.

Not to mention, Miller revealed just last week that the Broncos did not offer him a contract this offseason. So he never really had a chance to go back there this summer, anyway.

And the Bills have been nothing but impressed with Miller so far.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said it was “great” to see Miller attend the team’s voluntary spring workouts. He did not have to do that, especially with his Hall of Fame resume.

No harm, no foul–but if/when the Bills do face the Broncos again while Miller is on the team, we’ll have some excellent headlines heading into that one.

Related