Bills’ Von Miller still held in top-10 regard by CBS Sports

Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller slotted into the top-10 listing of the NFL’s best defensive ends by CBS Sports.

Miller, 34, had a disappointing end to his first season in Buffalo. That relates to the same reason why he’ll likely miss the start of 2023: His season-ending knee injury.

Even with that shortened year, the outlet still loves the future Hall of Famer. Miller lands sixth-overall in their ranking of the NFL’s best pass rushers.

While just outside the top-five players, Miller is considered the best pass rusher in the AFC East based on his ranking. Others rated by the outlet from the division include Matthew Judon (New England Patriots) and Jaelan Phillips (Miami Dolphins), who ranked seventh and 10th, respectively.

CBS Sports‘ breakdown on Miller can be found below:

Injuries cut Miller’s first season with the Bills short, but he was well on his way to a fantastic year. In 11 games before tearing his ACL, the 34-year-old had eight sacks and his 45 total pressures were tied for eight-most among edge defenders, according to PFF. He was also inside the top 10 at stopping the run. Miller has routinely found himself inside the top 10 of these types of lists and while the injury does put a dent in his stature just a bit, we’ll lean on his prior history as one of the all-time greats and believe that he’ll bounce back nicely to help out Buffalo in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire