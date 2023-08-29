Bills’ Von Miller set to miss first four games of 2023 season

As the Buffalo Bills trim down their roster to get to 53 players before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, there’s one big name that’s not going to be on it: Von Miller.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills do not plan on activating Miller prior to the team’s first game of the season against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Per Schefter, Buffalo’s plan is to leave Miller on the PUP list for the start of the year. That means Miller will have to miss the first four games of the season.

