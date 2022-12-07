Bills’ Von Miller update: His season is over due to knee injury

The Buffalo Bills had a massive injury update on Wednesday and it’s a devastating blow: Pass rushing Von Miller’s season is over due to his knee injury.

On Wednesday, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott confirmed the news via press conference.

Miller, 33, had previously been placed on injured reserve by the team on Dec. 1.

