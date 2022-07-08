Bills' Von Miller says he would have taken less money to sign with Cowboys

Von Miller had no shortage of suitors in free agency this offseason before signing with the Buffalo Bills, but there was one team he was willing to take a discount to join: the Dallas Cowboys, his hometown team.

Miller, who ended up with the Bills on a mammoth six-year, $120 million with over $51 million guaranteed, told The Athletic's Dan Pompei he was ready to join the Cowboys, but turned the team down when it only offered him what it previously offered Randy Gregory, a five-year, $70 million deal with two years guaranteed.

From The Athletic:

“I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys,” Miller says. “I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it’s Dallas. But I wouldn’t take that much less.”

Funnily enough, Gregory signed with Miller's old team, the Denver Broncos, after a surprise about-face.

Von Miller also interested in re-joining Broncos, Rams

Miller told The Athletic he had actually reached out to the Broncos to let them know he would be on board to re-join the team if they traded for Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, but he never heard from them when free agency began.

With no offer from the Broncos, a relatively paltry offer from the Cowboys and a big-time offer from the Bills, the other major contender for Miller's services was apparently the Los Angeles Rams, with whom Miller won his second Super Bowl title last season.

Miller reportedly said he was "90 percent certain" he would stay with the Rams. The team reportedly offered him more per year than the Bills, but only one a three-year deal with two years guaranteed. The difference between two and three guaranteed years, as the Bills offered, was apparently the difference for the 33-year-old.

Miller joined a Bills team with clear Super Bowl aspirations, and he figures to offer them a pass-rushing presence they simply didn't have last season. He is the active NFL leader in career sacks with 115.5 and is coming off a season in which 50 combined tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 15 games between the Broncos and Rams.