Bills’ Von Miller to NFL Network: ‘Felt like I was the missing piece’ (video)

Buffalo Bills Von Miller caught up with NFL Network during the outlet’s training camp visit to St. John Fisher University. Miller discussed his decision to sign with the team this offseason.

Miller went on to explain there were aspects of the team already placed which he liked, such as quarterback Josh Allen.

Additionally, he thought he was the perfect fit to get the Bills to their ultimate Super Bowl goal.

Check out the clip below for Miller’s segment:

.@vonmiller believes he has what it takes to help the @buffalobills go all the way. 👀 📺: Back Together Saturday coverage all day long on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/sMQleydPsV — NFL (@NFL) July 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire