Bills’ Von Miller to NFL Network: ‘Felt like I was the missing piece’ (video)

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Buffalo Bills Von Miller caught up with NFL Network during the outlet’s training camp visit to St. John Fisher University. Miller discussed his decision to sign with the team this offseason.

Miller went on to explain there were aspects of the team already placed which he liked, such as quarterback Josh Allen.

Additionally, he thought he was the perfect fit to get the Bills to their ultimate Super Bowl goal.

Check out the clip below for Miller’s segment:

