Bills’ Von Miller named No. 93 on list of NFL’s top-100 players (video)

According to players around the NFL, the Buffalo Bills got a player that has something left in the tank when signing Von Miller this spring.

For the 12th year in a row, NFL Network has corresponded with players across the league to vote for the best of the best from 100 to No. 1 overall.

Miller, a future Hall of Famer, is well respected for his resume. But his current play is still garnering attention because he was named at No. 93 overall. He is the first player from the Bills to appear on the list this year.

Check out the video player above for Miller’s reveal on the list.

Related

Injury update: Bills get three back, Micah Hyde, Spencer Brown among those out Chargers make Derwin James highest-paid safety amid Bills-Jordan Poyer stalemate PFF: Recently cut Bills player had good grade vs. Colts

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire