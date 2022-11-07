Bills’ Von Miller on loss to Jets: ‘I didn’t do enough’

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller was looking nowhere except in the mirror following his team’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets.

The 20-17 final saw the home team take advantage of mistakes made by Buffalo, especially on defense. The Bills (6-2) failed to get off the field and the Jets (6-3) had a good day running the ball. New York had 174 rushing yards.

Even Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott did not mice words following the defeat.

“That’s something we have to seriously look at,” McDermott said via video conference. “That’s where the game starts, up front.”

Even with struggles the front-seven had, one player who did well was Miller. He had a strip sack, two tackles, including one for loss.

However, Miller displayed his leadership in front of the cameras. When reflecting on the final, Miller looked at himself above all else and said he could’ve done more.

“I think immediately [after the game] I can just really see my game,” Miller said. “I didn’t do enough. There were a couple of plays against the run I felt like I could have been a little more effective.”

For more from Miller and his post-loss thought, check out the WIVB-TV video below:

Von Miller: "It's tough, losses like this are tough. I still feel like it's good medicine, still believe in this team. We had chances to win it tonight, it wasn't like we just, you know the whole game was just trash. We did some good things but we didn't do enough good." pic.twitter.com/X2BF3WDC1a — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) November 6, 2022

