Bills’ Von Miller has interesting plans ahead while rehabbing

A lot of times when a player such as Von Miller has an injury that ends their season, they end up taking on a new role within the team.

In most cases, they go from player to defacto “coach.” That’s what safety Micah Hyde did.

However, Miller has different ideas.

Yes, Miller will be with the Bills’ young core of pass rushers such as Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham. In addition, Miller wants to shadow another person in the organization: Brandon Beane.

Miller has not been shy about his desires to one day be a general manager in the NFL. He’s very serious about it and said he will be working alongside the Bills GM during some his recovery period.

Miller revealed that during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show. Check out that clip below:

"When I get back to Buffalo I'm gonna job shadow Brandon Beane.. any time that I have I'm gonna pour it back into football"@VonMiller chats about his role with the Buffalo Bills for the rest of the season #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/SjPStEws3u — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire