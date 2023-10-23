Bills' Von Miller had interesting take on Mac Jones after Patriots' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills probably was Mac Jones' best performance as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots.

Jones completed 25 of 30 pass attempts for 272 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. The zero turnovers was huge for Jones, especially after he threw five interceptions in the previous three games combined.

The 25-year-old QB saved his best for when the Patriots needed it most in Week 7. The Patriots led nearly the entire game but found themselves trailing 25-22 with 1:58 left in the fourth quarter. That's when Jones engineered a game-winning drive during which he completed seven of eight passes for 72 yards and a touchdown to tight end Mike Gesicki with 12 seconds left to secure a 29-25 victory.

Jones has taken a lot of criticism -- and rightly so -- for his subpar play this season. But he deserved plenty of praise after Sunday's performance, and his teammates had lots of complimentary things to say about it. One of his opponents was impressed, too.

Here's what Bills star pass rusher Von Miller told FOX Sports' Henry McKenna about Jones' performance and the Patriots as a whole.

Asked Von Miller about what he saw from Mac Jones:



"He's getting better. He's getting better, for sure. I was impressed with Mac. ... It still looks like the Patriots of the golden days. Obviously, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski -- all those players aren't there. But they're still… — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) October 23, 2023

The Patriots did turn the ball over -- a Kendrick Bourne fumble in the fourth quarter -- but Miller's overall point is noted. New England didn't torpedo its chances of winning with too many costly mistakes like ill-timed penalties and turnovers, which had been happening far too often in recent weeks.

The offensive line's improvement was another huge factor in Jones' Week 7 success. New England's offensive line had pass protected quite poorly in several of the first six games of the season, but this unit played quite well Sunday and allowed only one sack. With time to throw, Jones was able to carve up a good Bills defense and complete 83.3 percent of his pass attempts.

The challenge for Jones and the entire Patriots offense is giving a performance like Sunday's on a consistent basis. They have another tough task next week against the Miami Dolphins, who score a lot of points but don't have a great defense. If Jones plays turnover-free football next week, it wouldn't be shocking if the Patriots pulled off another surprising upset.