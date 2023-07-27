Bills’ Von Miller had hoped to avoid being on PUP list

The Buffalo Bills made an unsurprising move relating to pass rusher Von Miller at the start of training camp.

Miller, 34, is still sidelined from a knee injury. Because of that, the team placed him on the PUP list.

Ever the optimist, Miller said he was hoping he was going to avoid that. Instead, he begins 2023 on the injury designation.

“There were some things that I feel comfortable with, some things that I didn’t feel comfortable with,” Miller explained. “We still got a lot of time.”

But Miller is not the only one at St. John Fisher University banging the optimism drum. Sean McDermott is, too.

“(Miller) has been through this [type of injury] before, so I have full trust and confidence in Von,” the head coach said via video conference.

Even with Miller’s positive outlook, there’s still no timetable for his return. It should be taken with a grain of salt since he is no doctor, but it’s difficult not to be hopeful that Miller could realistically be back out there on opening day for the Bills.

While not a full participant at training camp workouts, Miller has been spotted on the sideline of practice working out on his own. He’s sporting a knee brace during those activities.

For Miller’s full update on his rehab, see the attached Batavia Daily video below:

After practice, Von Miller said he was trying to avoid the PUP list but “It is what it is.” He says communication between he and team doctors has been A+. Says when he feels good he will play, but adds he must “be able to do everything” before returning to action. https://t.co/BCHDBdeff1 pic.twitter.com/LqCdnny1Nl — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire