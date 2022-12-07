Bills’ Von Miller faces third-season ending injury after exploratory surgery

Bills’ Von Miller faces third-season ending injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Bills faced some agonizing news on Wednesday after its star outside linebacker Von Miller underwent exploratory knee surgery.

The 33-year-old top pass rusher’s right knee was injured earlier this season during the first half of a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. It was revealed that Miller’s injury was a result of a tear in his lateral meniscus – and that’s all. But his Tuesday exploratory surgery suggested otherwise.

The Bills were hoping Miller would be back for the rest of the season, perhaps even in time for the playoffs, but in a news conference on Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott announced Miller’s departure for the rest of the season. The linebacker will undergo surgery to repair damage to his anterior cruciate ligament.

“Very unfortunate situation for Von obviously and our team,” said McDermott. “We care for him obviously, like we would any player. We know how much this means to him in terms of playing and being with the team. ... And we’re certainly thinking about him as he recovers here.”

Miller responded to McDermott’s announcement by assuring his fans and teammates via Twitter.

“I’m good, man. I’ll be right back. Mentally, I couldn’t be in a better spot,” said Miller. “Don’t feel sorry for me. Don’t say, ‘I hate it for you.’ None of that stuff because I am good. I’m excited for the opportunity to show my teammates how tough I am, how hard I work,and how important that this means to me, man.”

This is Miller’s third season-ending injury, after having departed the 2013 and 2020 NFL seasons with an ACL tear and tendon injury, respectively.

This news is unfortunate for the Bills who currently lead the AFC with a 9-3 record. Buffalo will battle their AFC East rival New York Jets (7-5) on Sunday afternoon.