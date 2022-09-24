NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 3
NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 3 of the 2022 season
Browns vs. Steelers: How to watch, listen, stream the Week 3 matchup
A simple solution to a serious problem was all the #Browns needed to get their mojo back on defense.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 3 of the season including Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Buffalo at Miami, and Green Bay at Tampa Bay
Stefon Diggs previews the Bills Week 3 matchup versus Tua and the Dolphins.
Former Patriots star Vince Wilfork recently paid a visit to old friend Bill Belichick -- who wasn't quite prepared to see how much weight Wilfork had lost since his playing days.
A meaningless touchdown? Nah. Even Al Michaels knew what this meant.
Pittsburgh is looking to add an inside linebacker.
The Green Bay Packers come to Tampa this weekend, and Aaron Rodgers won't be the main attraction. Also, look who's No. 1 on our state college rankings
After the 2021 season, the Cowboys decided to move on from receiver Amari Cooper. If they hadn’t found a trade partner, they would have cut him. Enter the Browns, with a move that seemed confusing at the time. Cooper hadn’t performed particularly well on grass and/or in the elements. He’d have both in Cleveland. Moreover, [more]
The nicest thing Jalen Hurts could say about his time with Carson Wentz doesn't speak well about Wentz.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 3. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
49ers legend Steve Young believes that any question as to whether Kyle Shanahan is responsible for Trey Lance's injury is a "goofball question."
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 3. Tom Brady and the Bucs will beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.