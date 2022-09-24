NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 3

Reuters

ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will convene a top tier economy-focused meeting on Friday at which Russian payment system Mir and possible Western sanctions will be discussed, two sources with information on the matter told Reuters. The meeting with government officials and others will also address agreements with Russia, recent heavy volatility on the Istanbul stock exchange and the general economic situation, the sources said, requesting anonymity. Two private Turkish banks, Denizbank and Isbank, suspended use of Mir this week after Washington expanded its sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including targeting the head of the entity that runs the payments system.