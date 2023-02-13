Bills’ Von Miller continues to insist he’ll be ready for 2023 (video)

Von Miller has not wavered and he did not last week prior to the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles.

Miller, 33, hosted a series of live interviews for his Bleacher Report podcast, the Voncast, from radio row at Super Bowl 57.

In between visits from guests, Miller took a second to update his own health status. As he has for the majority of the offseason, Miller insisted his knee injury is going to be fine by the time 2023 starts.

Miller’s latest update can be found in the B/R clip below:

Von Miller says he'll be ready for next season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/o6raSbCIez — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 9, 2023

Related

Giants' Brian Daboll will celebrate Coach of Year Award in an incredible way Chad Hall departs Bills, joins Jaguars coaching staff Damar Hamlin delivers stirring speech at NFL Honors

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire