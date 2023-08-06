Bills’ Von Miller compares Josh Allen to Peyton Manning (video)

En route to winning yourself a pair of Super Bowls, you come across some good players that end up as teammates. That’s the case for Bills pass rusher Von Miller.

In finding his way to those titles, Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Miller teamed up and won a Super Bowl with the Broncos.

Having seen both Manning and Bills quarterback Josh Allen up close and personal, Miller said the two are both the same and different.

Mentality wise toward the game, Miller said Allen mirrors Manning. He doesn’t let the outside noise change him.

In terms of differences, Allen might even be more personable according to Miller.

Speaking via Up And Adams Show, Miller’s breakdown of Allen can be found below:

.@VonMiller has been around a couple greats .. What sets Josh Allen apart from other QBs? pic.twitter.com/c1nU5xhVL9 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire