Bills’ Von Miller calls loss to Dolphins ‘good medicine’

The Buffalo Bills fell short against the Miami Dolphins, 21-19, in Week 3. It was not for a lack of trying.

The Bills battled the heat which led to some injury issues for both sides. Even through that, Buffalo outgained Miami, 447 to 227, in terms of yards gained in the contest.

It’s hard to take positives from such a outing. Because of that, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott was not tough on his players.

“In the locker room after the game, I didn’t even bring them up because they couldn’t move,” McDermott said via video conference. “But I told them that was a heck of an effort. You never want to come up short. There’s no ribbons for second place, and they know it.”

The coach went on to say… he coached.

McDermott noted how told his players that they will “learn things” from the loss.

Cliché, but it does resonate.

Bills pass rusher Von Miller proved that. He said that such a defeat can be a rallying point for a team.

“It’s games like this that really bring the guys together,” Miller said. “A loss like this, early in the season, is good medicine.”

For more from Miller following the Dolphins, see the WIVB-TV clip below:

"Adversity like this truly reveals character and we got a team full of tough guys." "Real men respond to things like this and I'm excited to see how we respond." –Von Miller after the #Bills 21-19 loss to Miami. pic.twitter.com/foeRJ1wR1Y — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 26, 2022

