Bills’ updated roster following start of free agency

The opening period of NFL free agency is in the books.

The offseason will roll on. More additions and subtractions will be made, but speaking of those new faces, there are plenty of those following the opening weeks of free agency.

Since that movement in both directions took place, here’s an updated look at the entire Buffalo Bills roster, position-by-position:

Quarterbacks

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (left) talks with Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (right) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen

Kyle Allen

Matt Barkley

Allen to backup Allen is the most-likely scenario. Barkley should remain the No. 3 on the practice squad.

Running backs

Patriots running back Damien Harris Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Damien Harris

James Cook

Nyheim Hines

Duke Johnson

Reggie Gilliam (fullback)

Harris has the build for early-down touches. Cook will mix in there while Hines could see an increased role lining out in a receiver positions.

Tight ends

Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Dawson Knox

Quintin Morris

Zach Davidson

Tommy Sweeney departed, joining the New York Giants. Morris was more of the second-string anyway in 2022, but there could be a further addition made here.

Wide receivers

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Stefon Diggs

Gabe Davis

Deonte Harty

Khalil Shakir

Trent Sherfield

John Brown

Isaiah Coulter

KeeSean Johnson

Dezmon Patmon

Harty is the main addition. He will likely see a role similar to the one Isaiah McKenzie held, who was released. Shakir will get a look at an increased role in the slot in 2023 as well. Sherfield, also new, will need to produce on special teams.

Offensive line

Cowboys guard Connor McGovern (66) Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles

Dion Dawkins

Spencer Brown

David Quessenberry

Tommy Doyle

Alec Anderson

Guards

Connor McGovern

Ryan Bates

David Edwards

Ike Boettger

Centers

Mitch Morse

Greg Mancz

Based on salary, McGovern will have a great look at being a new starter on the Bills offensive line. David Edwards could compete to start at the other guard spot in a training camp battle with Bates and potentially even Boettger.

Defensive line

Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Edge defender

Von Miller

Greg Rousseau

AJ Epenesa

Boogie Basham

Jonathan Kingsley

Mike Love

Defensive tackle

Ed Oliver

DaQuan Jones

Tim Settle

Jordan Phillips

Brandin Bryant

Eli Ankou

Cortez Broughton

The defensive line has mostly involved players either departing of being re-signed. Among the latter are Phillips and Settle, who restructured his contract.

Linebackers

Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Matt Milano

Tyrel Dodson

Terrel Bernard

Tyler Matakevich

Baylon Spector

Tremaine Edmunds signing with the Chicago Bears was the biggest loss of the offseason for the Bills. Taking his starting spot is either Dodson or Bernard. But the most likely scenario is a rookie that’s not yet on the roster.

Cornerbacks

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (AP Photo/John Amis)

Tre’Davious White

Kaiir Elam

Dane Jackson

Christian Benford

Ja’Marcus Ingram

Kyler McMichael

Elam should be pushed into making more plays in his second season and White will be healthier following his return from a long-term knee injury. Jackson re-signed with the Bills this offseason after he entered the spring as a RFA.

Nickel defender

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Taron Johnson

Siran Neal

In addition to Johnson and Neal, recently added safety Taylor Rapp will factor into the nickel defender position.

Safeties

Bills safety Jordan Poyer (USAT photo)

Jordan Poyer

Micah Hyde

Taylor Rapp

Zayne Anderson

Jared Mayden

Damar Hamlin

Poyer re-signing in Buffalo came as a surprise, but the safety tandem of him and Hyde return once more in 2023. Rapp will be their main backup.

Specialists

Sam Martin #8 of the Buffalo Bills and Tyler Bass #2 (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

K Tyler Bass

P Sam Martin

LS Reid Ferguson

