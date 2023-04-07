Bills’ updated roster following start of free agency
The opening period of NFL free agency is in the books.
The offseason will roll on. More additions and subtractions will be made, but speaking of those new faces, there are plenty of those following the opening weeks of free agency.
Since that movement in both directions took place, here’s an updated look at the entire Buffalo Bills roster, position-by-position:
Quarterbacks
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (left) talks with Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (right) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Allen
Matt Barkley
Allen to backup Allen is the most-likely scenario. Barkley should remain the No. 3 on the practice squad.
Running backs
Patriots running back Damien Harris Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
James Cook
Nyheim Hines
Duke Johnson
Reggie Gilliam (fullback)
Harris has the build for early-down touches. Cook will mix in there while Hines could see an increased role lining out in a receiver positions.
Tight ends
Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Dawson Knox
Quintin Morris
Zach Davidson
Tommy Sweeney departed, joining the New York Giants. Morris was more of the second-string anyway in 2022, but there could be a further addition made here.
Wide receivers
Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Stefon Diggs
Gabe Davis
Khalil Shakir
John Brown
Isaiah Coulter
KeeSean Johnson
Dezmon Patmon
Harty is the main addition. He will likely see a role similar to the one Isaiah McKenzie held, who was released. Shakir will get a look at an increased role in the slot in 2023 as well. Sherfield, also new, will need to produce on special teams.
Offensive line
Cowboys guard Connor McGovern (66) Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Tackles
Dion Dawkins
Spencer Brown
David Quessenberry
Tommy Doyle
Alec Anderson
Guards
Ryan Bates
Ike Boettger
Centers
Mitch Morse
Greg Mancz
Based on salary, McGovern will have a great look at being a new starter on the Bills offensive line. David Edwards could compete to start at the other guard spot in a training camp battle with Bates and potentially even Boettger.
Defensive line
Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Edge defender
Von Miller
Greg Rousseau
AJ Epenesa
Boogie Basham
Jonathan Kingsley
Mike Love
Defensive tackle
Ed Oliver
DaQuan Jones
Tim Settle
Jordan Phillips
Brandin Bryant
Eli Ankou
Cortez Broughton
The defensive line has mostly involved players either departing of being re-signed. Among the latter are Phillips and Settle, who restructured his contract.
Linebackers
Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Matt Milano
Tyrel Dodson
Terrel Bernard
Tyler Matakevich
Baylon Spector
Tremaine Edmunds signing with the Chicago Bears was the biggest loss of the offseason for the Bills. Taking his starting spot is either Dodson or Bernard. But the most likely scenario is a rookie that’s not yet on the roster.
Cornerbacks
Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (AP Photo/John Amis)
Tre’Davious White
Kaiir Elam
Dane Jackson
Christian Benford
Ja’Marcus Ingram
Kyler McMichael
Elam should be pushed into making more plays in his second season and White will be healthier following his return from a long-term knee injury. Jackson re-signed with the Bills this offseason after he entered the spring as a RFA.
Nickel defender
Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Taron Johnson
Siran Neal
In addition to Johnson and Neal, recently added safety Taylor Rapp will factor into the nickel defender position.
Safeties
Bills safety Jordan Poyer (USAT photo)
Jordan Poyer
Micah Hyde
Zayne Anderson
Jared Mayden
Damar Hamlin
Poyer re-signing in Buffalo came as a surprise, but the safety tandem of him and Hyde return once more in 2023. Rapp will be their main backup.
Specialists
Sam Martin #8 of the Buffalo Bills and Tyler Bass #2 (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
K Tyler Bass
P Sam Martin
LS Reid Ferguson