Bills are under 2023 salary cap after Josh Allen, Von Miller restructure contracts

The Buffalo Bills can finally exhale when it comes to the 2023 NFL salary cap thanks to quarterback Josh Allen and defensive end Von Miller… officially.

In two moves that were long expected because of the way both players have their deals set up, the team has restructured both players’ contracts. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, combined, the two reworked deals free’d up $32 million in salary cap space for Buffalo.

Over the weekend the Bills signed an extension with linebacker Matt Milano. Not only did that deal lock up the linebacker for the long term, it freed up cap space. However, the Bills were still approximately $11M over the 2023 cap at that time.

Now the Bills are finally under it, and will likely continue restructuring contracts to build further cap space for the remainder of the offseason.

The cap for next season is set at $224.8M.

Bills Wire will continue to bring all salary cap and free agency updates throughout the offseason.

Related

Bills re-sign Cam Lewis to one-year deal Bills reportedly lose Tremaine Edmunds to Bears Bills lose backup QB Case Keenum, agrees to terms with Texans

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire