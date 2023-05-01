Bills UDFA tracker following 2023 NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills added six new pieces to their roster during the 2023 NFL draft.

After making their picks comes the convincing. The Bills look to add some value players to their roster via free agency.

Approximately 25-30 percent of the NFL consists of players who were not drafted. There is still a great deal of talent available for teams to sign following the draft.

Here is the reported list of the undrafted players who the Bills have signed thus far:

Jalen Wayne | WR | South Alabama

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Wayne caught 58 passes for 816 yards and nine touchdown receptions. At 6-2, Wayne has the size to play the perimeter. He is technically sound with his route running. However, he isn’t the best in contested catch situations. At South Alabama, he signed as a wide receiver, then shifted to the defensive side of the ball briefly. The Jaguars staff returned Wayne to the offensive side of the ball, where he thrived. Fun fact: Wayne’s uncle is Indianapolis legend Reggie Wayne.

Tyrell Shavers | WR | San Diego

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Shavers is another big target, measuring in at 6-4 with a wingspan of over 78 inches. Shavers caught 38 passes for 643 yards and three touchdowns. Shavers bounced around college a bit, landing at San Diego after stints at Mississippi State and Alabama. Shavers also has experience on special teams, which is a plus for him entering Buffalo’s camp.

Richard Gouraige | OL | Florida

USAT

Gouraige played on the left side of the Florida’s line during his tenure as a Gator. He earned 42 starts for Florida (25 at left tackle and 17 left guard). Gouriage only allowed one sack in 343 snaps. He is the second Gator offense lineman added to the roster, as Buffalo selected O’Cyrus Torrence with their second-round pick.

Noah Henderson | OL | East Carolina

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Henderson spent the last two seasons as East Carolina’s starting right tackle. Henderson was a captain for the Pirates over the past two seasons. He played in the 2023 Hula Bowl and 2023 NFLPA Bowl. Henderson was a catalyst for a solid East Carolina offense, helping the offense churn up over 450 total yards eight times last year.

Story continues

Jordan Mims | RB | Fresno State

Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Mims was a 2022 First-Team All-MWC slection after a massive season, rushing 261 times for 1,370 yards and 18 touchdowns. Mims is a solid one-cut rusher who looks for daylight at all costs. He also works well out of the backfield, catching all 21 of his targets last year.

DJ Dale | DT | Alabama

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Dale registered 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season. He used his quickness to avoid double teams, giving him an edge, especially against interior offensive linemen. Dale is in line to be a depth rotational piece. Dale will also have to make his mark in the special teams game if he is to find his way onto a roster.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire