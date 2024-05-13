Bills’ UDFA Keaton Bills has the perfect number after joining the Bills

Bills signed with the Bills

Not a typo.

Following the 2024 NFL draft, offensive lineman Keaton Bills signed in Buffalo as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Over the weekend, Bills made his Bills debut… sort of.

The Bills took the field for rookie minicamp. The player was among players in Orchard Park for the workouts.

While there, players select their new numbers and Bills absolutely nailed it.

Bills took 60. Why? The team’s first season was 1960.

Kudos to Bills for nailing this one:

Bills rookie undrafted free-agent guard Keaton Bills, wearing the number for the Buffalo franchise whose origin season was in ‘60. https://t.co/bu0Msmy8x3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2024

