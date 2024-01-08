Bills’ Tyrel Dodson questionable to return vs. Dolphins

Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson is questionable to return to his team’s Week 18 game against the Dolphins because of injury.

The Bills announced that Dodson has sustained a shoulder injury.

Dodson left the contest and headed to the locker room early prior to halftime to get the issue looked at further:

Dodson was replaced on defense by backup linebacker Baylon Spector.

Bills Wire will provide updates when information is made available.

