Bills’ Tyrel Dodson: ‘My approach hasn’t changed one bit’

It’s a big summer for Tyrel Dodson.

Maybe that’s the case in the eyes of everyone else, but not his.

The Buffalo Bills are in search of their new middle linebacker after the departure of Tremaine Edmunds. Much of the focus has been on third-round rookie Dorian Williams.

But Dodson was the man getting first-team reps on Day 1 of training camp. Not Williams, who was backing up Matt Milano instead.

Even with this new-found opportunity, its business as usual for Dodson.

“My approach is the same as it is every year, being the best player I can be, defense, special teams,” Dodson told the Buffalo News. “My mindset has always been to be the starting middle linebacker. Even when Tremaine Edmunds was here, my approach was to prepare as the starting middle linebacker. My approach hasn’t changed one bit.”

Dodson added he has “tunnel vision” and is focused on himself.

Going all the way back to free agency, the team’s front office has touted their confidence in the players already on the roster, Dodson included. With Williams’ future at the position uncertain, Terrel Bernard is another player to keep an eye on who could push Dodson for the starting spot.

Regardless of who takes it, there is value in making that decision sooner rather than later. The middle linebacker usually “wears the dot.” That means they are connected to the coach calling the plays, which is Sean McDermott in this case. This position also makes pre-snap adjustments for the entire defense.

It’s an important role that needs filling. However, that’s not going to force the Bills to make a rash decision. They will take their time.

“I don’t really want to put a ‘hard stop’ on when that’s going to be declared, when that decision is going to be made,” McDermott said via video conference. “There is value to making that sooner than later. We’ll know, when we know.

“We’ve got to let that play out a little bit here in camp, get into the pads, see who leads the defense the right way because that’s also a big piece of that position. I’m excited about the players we have at that position.”

Bills Wire will continue to bring updates on all-things training camp throughout the summer.

