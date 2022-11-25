Bills’ Tyler Bass reflects on game-winning kick vs. Lions

Tyler Bass, redemption story.

Against the Detroit Lions (4-7), the kicker had a slip up.

The Bills took a 25-22 lead in the final quarter and could have extended that to four… but Bass missed an extra point.

Then the Bills (8-3) allowed the Lions to tie the contest up with a field goal.

Had Bass connected on his extra-point attempt, things could have been much different.

In the end, it still went really well for him.

Bass eventually hit the 45-yard game-winning kick with only seconds remaining after a huge play from quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs. It sent his team home with a 28-25 victory.

Despite the prior miss, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said he never wavered in his trust in Bass. McDermott knew he didn’t even need to say anything to Bass.

“To be able to reset, let a player reset after making a mistake–And come out, that’s how you earn trust,” McDermott said via video conference. “I didn’t have to mess with him. He’s so mentally tough.”

Bass said he was excited to get an opportunity to just do his part. He dusted of McDermott’s old phrase, doing your “one eleventh” on the field.

For Bass’s full thoughts on his game-winning kick, see the attached 13WHAM-TV clip below:

Tyler Bass talks about how special that game winning FG was for him. "Coach always preaches do your 1/11th..it's a good feeling when you put in all that work and it shows on the field."#billsmafia #bills #nfl pic.twitter.com/SRpypMxtaj — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) November 24, 2022

