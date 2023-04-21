Bills, Tyler Bass agree to four-year extension

Kicker Tyler Bass is sticking around with the Buffalo Bills.

The team announced that it has agreed to a contract extension with Bass. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the 4-year deal is worth up to $21 million with $12.3 million guaranteed.

Bass was the Bills’ sixth-round pick (No. 188 overall) out of Georgia Southern in 2020.

Bass’ deal will put him at an average of $5.25M per year. That’s the fourth-largest average for a kicker in the NFL.

The 26-year-old has made 83 of his 97 career field goal attempts (85.6%) and 156 of his 160 point-after attempts.

In 2022, Bass was 27 of 31 on field goals and made game-winning kicks against the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire