Bills work out two offensive lineman after Brandon Shell retires

It appears the Buffalo Bills are looking to fill the spot they recently lost on their offensive line rather than using that roster space elsewhere.

On Tuesday, 31-year-old offensive lineman Brandon Shell retired from the NFL. Shell had recently played in Buffalo’s 23-19 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts and had a realistic look at cracking the Bills’ final 53-man roster but decided to hang ’em up instead.

The team didn’t need to use that roster space to sign another tackle, but it looks like it’s trending that way in Buffalo. According to the NFL transaction wire, the Bills worked out two offensive tackles early this week: Quinton Barrow and Garrett McGhin.

Barrow is a Division II prospect from Grand Valley State. He went undrafted in 2023 and would be considered more of a project piece.

McGhin would likewise be a project, but a more experienced one. He has only appeared in two NFL games, but has jumped around the league.

McGhin entered the NFL with the Bills in training camp in 2019 after going undrafted. McGhin then bounced around various practice squads and training camps with the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New York Jets. He also spent time in the XFL.

