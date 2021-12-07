Bills turn N’Keal Harry gaffe into touchdown
N’Keal Harry was expected to use his head when fielding a punt on Monday night for the New England Patriots against the Buffalo Bills.
The oft-criticized former No. 1 pick used his facemask, instead, and it cost his team.
Harry had trouble with the punt — no surprise given the windy conditions — instead of fleeing the scene from the ball after failing to catch it, he somehow took it off his facemask.
An alert Siran Neal fell on the football and after a booth review, it was Bills’ ball.
Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis quickly for a touchdown and the PAT was somehow good.
Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis puts the @BuffaloBills on the board!
📺: #NEvsBUF on ESPN
📱: https://t.co/wsVL8IokGf pic.twitter.com/CHlGJkEVds
— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2021