NFL teams are making a cut to 80 players on Tuesday and they are allowed to move players on the training camp physically unable to perform list to the regular season version as part of those moves.

Any player who does go onto that version of the PUP list will have to miss at least the first four games of the season. That prospect is weighing on Bills General Manager Brandon Beane when it comes to deciding whether or not to activate cornerback Tre'Davious White before the cut to 53 players next week.

White tore his ACL on Thanksgiving and Beane said on Tuesday that the team will take a decision on activating him down to the wire.

“We’re trying to run out the clock here . . . We don’t have the final answer. I can’t sit here and say, ‘He’s going to be here on this day,'” Beane said, via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com.

The Bills also have safety Jordan Poyer returning from an elbow injury. He won’t practice this week, but Beane suggested he’ll be ready to face the Rams in the first game of the 2022 NFL season.

Bills “trying to run the clock out” on Tre’Davious White PUP list decision originally appeared on Pro Football Talk