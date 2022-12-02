Bills troll Patriots on social media after Week 13 road win

Bills were quick to troll Patriots on social media after road win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

To the victors go the spoils -- and the right to take victory laps on social media.

Shortly following Buffalo's 24-10 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, the Bills' social media team posted a video to celebrate their team's success at the expense of the local residents.

That's a classic scene from the 1997 movie "Good Will Hunting," which of course is set in the Boston area and stars a young Matt Damon with a thick Boston accent.

In the actual movie, Damon's character is gloating about getting the number of his love interest, Skylar. But in the Bills' video, Damon's famous line, "How do you like them apples?" is about Thursday night's result.

Patriots fans may cringe, but the Bills have had New England's number in the post-Tom Brady era. Buffalo has now won three straight games against its AFC East rival by a combined score of 104-48 and boast a 5-1 record versus the Patriots since the beginning of the 2020 season.

New England won 34 of its 38 matchups with Buffalo prior to 2020, so it's safe to say the Bills won't get tired of beating the Patriots anytime soon. And it's safe to say the team doing the hunting is now being hunted.