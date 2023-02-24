Bills’ Tremaine Edmunds on free agency: ‘I’m gonna let the process take shape’

Tremaine Edmunds does not hate the idea of testing the free-agent market.

As the offseason unfolds, Edmunds is at the top of the Bills’ pending free agent list for many. At only 24, Edmunds has tons of NFL experience already and certainly had his best season-to-date last year.

In terms of talent, it’s an easy decision for Buffalo to want to re-sign him. But because of a tight salary cap situation, the team is around $20 million over next season’s cap, the Bills might have to let Edmunds at least test the waters in free agency before bringing him back.

And it sounds like that could be happening.

Edmunds said this offseason he appreciates everything Buffalo has done for him through the first five years of his career. However, he added he’s just going to sit back and see how his situation unfolds going forward.

No guaranteeing he’ll be back in Buffalo from him as of now.

“I’m gonna let the process take shape,” Edmunds told FOX Sports. “They’ve been good to me. So I definitely say thank you to the Bills for everything that they’ve done for me these last five years. But like I said, man, I’m just right now — I’m in the backseat.”

It’s unclear exactly how much Edmunds could fetch as a free agent. Some projections put him as high as $17 million per year.

At the end of the 2022 season, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane was honest about wanting Edmunds to return.

“Tremaine, he’s been amazing to watch his growth. Very proud of who he is and you can just see his maturation,” Beane said.

However, the GM did note those cap difficulties. Beane stated how big signings of the past, such as Von Miller from a year ago, will be few and far between this spring.

“We’re going to be creative. We’re going to try and win. It’s up to me to figure it out,” Beane said. “We have to hit on draft picks, we have to find low-cost free agents that can find roles.”

A complex situation and decision time for Edmunds is inching closer and closer. Free agency begins in mid-March.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire