Bills’ Tre’Davious White ruled out vs. Packers

There was hope, but no more.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said cornerback Tre’Davious White will not play in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

The coach announced that via video conference on Wednesday.

Prior to the bye, White returned to practice from his season-ending knee injury in 2021. But he has not been fully activated yet.

In order for him to play, the team has to bring him onto 53-man roster. Per McDermott, that won’t happen until after the showdown with Green Bay.

“He’ll play when he’s ready,” McDermott said. “He’s progressing, but he’ll play when he’s ready.”

While White not playing can be considered a disappointment, there was good news on the same day. When White practiced prior to the bye, he wore a red non-contact jersey. He was a full go on Wednesday without that, indicating that progress is being made.

When White was brought back to practice on Oct. 12, that opened a 21-day window for Buffalo. The Bills have to bring him back on their roster in that time frame or else he ends up back on injury designation for an extended time.

Considering that rule, the likelihood appears to be White playing in Buffalo’s ensuing game. After facing the Packers, the Bills travel to face the New York Jets.

Related

Former long-time Bills defensive coordinator Walt Corey dies Why Aaron Rodgers thinks facing Bills could be 'best thing' for Packers Jets lose top OL Alijah Vera-Tucker ahead of Bills meeting

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire