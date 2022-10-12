Bills’ Tre’Davious White returns to practice, status still in question

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is back… at practice.

It’s a step in the right direction but questions still remain.

On Wednesday ahead of Buffalo’s Week 6 meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs, White was activated from the PUP list. That begins a 21-day window which allows White to practice, however, he’s not yet on the active roster.

That is where the question is.

The Bills can activate him and put him on the roster, but that’s not going to happen until the team is sure he can play.

According to head coach Sean McDermott, that’s not going to happen in time for the Chiefs matchup. The coach confirmed via video conference that White is off the PUP list, but he is not going to be ready in time to play in Kansas City.

After facing KC, the Bills head into their bye.

Following that, they’ll face the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. Those two games are scheduled within the time frame of White’s potential return.

If White is not activated within 21 days, he goes back to the PUP list for another four weeks.

Considering that, it wouldn’t make much sense for Buffalo to bring White back to practice unless they were sure he’d potentially be good to go in that window.

So White’s back… soon.

