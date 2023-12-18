Bills trample Cowboys to surge in AFC playoff picture
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to Buffalo’s 31-10 win over Dallas and what it means for both teams playoff prospects.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to Buffalo’s 31-10 win over Dallas and what it means for both teams playoff prospects.
“I felt like the kid that didn’t do anything in the class project but got an A,” Allen said afterward. Here's what he meant, and why it should put the rest of the AFC on notice.
One team is fighting for the No. 1 seed, the other is trying to remain in the playoff race.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the latest stories around the NFL, and later, Charles talks to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein to get the latest from the NFL owner's meetings in Dallas. Fitz and Charles discuss the report that Bill Belichick will be fired at the end of the season as they look at the future of both Belichick and the New England Patriots. Could Mike Vrabel be the guy for the job? Justin Herbert is out for the season with a hand injury, and Easton Stick will be the starter this week. After another failed season, where will the Los Angeles Chargers go from here? Later, Charles and Jori give their takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings, as Jori recaps Roger Goodell's comments on officiating and the Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty from Sunday, and Charles calls for the NFL to take the gray area out of asking an official if you're lined up properly. The duo also discuss the expansion of international games and the NFL adding a game in Brazil, the potential change to rule around fumbling the ball out of the endzone and Super Bowl 61 being played in Los Angeles.
Watch a holiday edition of Fantasy Football Live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for start-sit advice to get your lineup ready for Week 12.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap NFL Week 11 and get ahead of the biggest storylines to come out of a bizarre Sunday slate. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the bigger outcomes, including the Broncos crawling out of the grave and putting the league on notice against the Vikings, the Lions proving to us all that these aren't your grandpa's Detroit Lions (and the Bears choking historically), the Browns continuing to pull out ugly wins and the Jets once again falling short because of lackluster quarterback play (the Zach Wilson era might be over). Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their instant takeaways. They address whether or not Brandon Staley should still have a job, the wheels falling off in Tennessee, the Raiders keeping it close and more before they finish off the show with a preview of Monday night's huge matchup between the two best teams in the NFL in the Chiefs and Eagles.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the players who helped fantasy managers advance with a big performance — or left them desperate for more.
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
The Bucs have bounced back from a 1-6 midseason stretch to control their path to the playoffs.
The Ravens can inch closer to the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Jaguars.
Eddy Pineiro connected on a 23-yard field goal as time expired
Is Mr. Irrelevant becoming the NFL's MVP?
Washington made multiple miscues against Los Angeles Sunday that are rarely seen on a professional football field.
Tiger Woods enjoyed some family time with his children this weekend, but questions remain about what lies ahead for the legend.
Darnell Mooney had the Hail Mary in his lap in the end zone, but couldn't make the catch as time expired in Cleveland.
Tua Tagovailoa had another big game, this one without Tyreek Hill.
One way or another, the end is near for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick this season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Pats game.
The Broncos had no answers for the Lions' offense.
The Lions, Steelers and Bengals all picked up critical wins for their playoff pursuits.
The Colts overcame multiple injuries for a huge win.