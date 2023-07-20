Bills training camp questions: Which one-year contract players could play key roles?

Taylor Rapp (20) could be a key wildcard piece in the Bills defense.

This is the ninth in a 10-part series previewing Buffalo Bills training camp.

With the upper-echelon players on every team being rewarded with humongous contracts, building a deep, championship-level roster has never been more challenging for NFL general managers.

Look at the Buffalo Bills. They have six players with cap hits in eight figures, led by Josh Allen’s $18.6 million chunk, and those six account for approximately $86.3 million which computes to about 36% of their total salary cap.

So, Brandon Beane has to fit 47 other players onto the 53-man roster, any players who replace those on injured reserve who still count, plus 16 players onto the practice squad, and he has only 64% of available cap space to achieve that.

That’s why one of the new roster-building strategies that has taken hold is signing mid-level free agents to one-year deals, and then churning it all over again the following year.

This offseason, Beane signed roughly 30 NFL veteran free agents to one-year deals, and only three of those started with a number higher than one. Edge rusher Leonard Floyd got $7 million, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips got $3 million, and defensive tackle Poona Ford got $2.2 million. Beyond that, the one-year deals ranged from $1.7 million down to $705,000.

Granted, many of those lower-end players won’t make the team and therefore won’t be part of the cap equation, but about 18 will have a great chance to not only make the team but in some cases play a significant role.

Here are five players on one-year deals that I feel will have a positive impact this season:

▶ DE Leonard Floyd: Getting Floyd so late in free agency feels like a steal for Beane. He is a proven pass rusher with 29 sacks in his last three seasons for the Rams, and he’s an ideal replacement until Von Miller is ready to return. Even then, Floyd will be a big part of the rotation, likely pushing A.J. Epenesa or Boogie Basham into a diminished role.

▶ FS Taylor Rapp: Another former Ram who started 48 games since being a second-round draft pick in 2019. His versatility will give Sean McDermott the ability to use Rapp in multiple spots including, perhaps, at middle linebacker or slot corner on passing downs in what would amount to a 4-1-6 dime defense with Matt Milano the lone linebacker.

▶ DT Poona Ford: Ford didn’t last as long as Floyd on the open market, but he wasn’t signed in the initial wave and thus becomes another intriguing under the radar signing. He was a four-year starter for the Seahawks who played well against the run and offered occasionally effective push up the middle in the pocket. Ford and DaQuan Jones will share the one-technique position and that should help a Bills’ run defense that was pretty effective (ranked sixth in yards allowed) last season.

▶ RB Damien Harris: The Bills would love James Cook to be the full-time back, but it’s more likely that Harris becomes the new Devin Singletary, a player who will share the position with Cook. Harris has a career yards per carry average of 4.7 and he has also shown the ability to get tough yards so he should be able to help take some of the short yardage burden away from Allen. And if Cook gets hurt, Harris started 34 games in the past three years for Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

▶ LB Tyrel Dodson: The only player in this group who the Bills re-signed from their own roster, Dodson will compete primarily with Terrel Bernard for the middle linebacker job left vacant by the departure of Tremaine Edmunds. While Bernard is smaller and quicker, Dodson is about 15 pounds heavier and provides a little more thump.

Other questions to be answered during Buffalo Bills training camp 2023

