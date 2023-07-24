Bills training camp: One player to watch at each position on offense

With the start of Buffalo Bills training camp just around the corner on Wednesday, here is one player to watch at each position group on offense:

AP Photo

We know what it looks like when Josh Allen plays.

We know what it looks like when Matt Barkley plays.

We do not know what it looks like when Kyle Allen plays.

Running back: Damien Harris

(Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images)

There’s a lot of assumption that James Cook is going to be the Bills’ top running back. That could hold true, but Damien Harris signed a one-year, “prove-it” deal this offseason and he profiles as an every-down back. Cook does not.

Wide receiver: Trent Sherfield

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

When Stefon Diggs skipped out of spring practices, Sherfield saw some snaps with the first-team offense in practices. Could Sherfield have set himself up for more playing time than we expected when he signed?

Tight end: Dalton Kincaid

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Kincaid was the Bills’ first-round pick in 2023. That player is always one that has a microscope on him during their first training camp.

Interior offensive line: O'Cyrus Torrence

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Torrence kind of just… happened for the Bills. He wasn’t supposed to still be on the board in the second round but he was. Now he’s in the midst of a massive training camp position battle as four to five players are vying for two starting guard spots.

Tackle: Spencer Brown

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Brown is expected to be the opening-day starter at right tackle again for the Bills. But Buffalo made a late addition this spring via Brandon Shell. Could he push Brown? Now Brown has to perform in camp.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire