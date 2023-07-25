Bills training camp: One player to watch at each position on defense

With the start of Buffalo Bills training camp just around the corner on Wednesday, here is one player to watch at each position group on defense:

Edge defender: Boogie Basham

Basham and AJ Epenesa both need to impress this summer. It’s a bit of a make-or-break year for them. After the Bills signed Leonard Floyd to a one-year deal, once Von Miller returns from his knee injury, someone is going to have to be moved one way or another. It’s likely one of those two.

Defensive tackle: Poona Ford

Linebacker: Dorian Williams

Bills rookie linebacker Dorian Williams (USAT)

The obvious. Could the rookie third-round pick end up being the replacement for Tremaine Edmunds? During spring practices, Williams was getting a look in the middle of the Bills defense.

You’d like a first-round pick to have a smoother year than Kaiir Elam had in 2022. By the end of the playoffs he was playing well, but the Bills are still making him earn his starting spot for next season. During spring practices, Elam was splitting reps with the likes of Dane Jackson and Christian Benford. Let the battle begin.

Hamlin was a full participant in spring practices. Everyone in the NFL will be monitoring him to see if he’s ready for an actual football game by September. A heck of a story that will be.

