Bills training camp: 5 burning questions for Buffalo’s defense

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for training camp in approximately three weeks. Buffalo returns to St. John Fisher in preparation for the 2023 season.

The Bills made several changes to the roster, adding intrigue to who will make the Week 1 sideline.

The first installment of this mini-series explore questions facing Buffalo’s offense during training camp.

Here are five questions for Buffalo’s defense ahead of this summer’s camp:

How will Von Miller look when he returns to the field?

Buffalo’s defensive line caused fits for opponents during the first portion of the season. Von Miller’s presence helped turn the Bills front-four into a comprehensive quarterback-terrorizing unit. Miller recorded eight sacks before an ACL injury ended his season prematurely on Thanksgiving.

Reports highlight that Miller has made great progress during his recovery period. However, there’s still some worry that the 34-year-old will be in game shape after the injury. Miller returned fairly quickly after his first ACL tear when playing in Denver during the 2013 season. He tore his ACL in late December, and he returned for Week 1 in the 2014 season.

If Miller is on the field, you can bet that the defense will feel an instant boost. The Bills could be cautious with his injury and place him on the PUP list. This would ultimately keep Miller off the field for the first four weeks of the season.

Fingers will be crossed that Miller will be ready for Week 1. However, Buffalo will be happier to see Miller in uniform for the playoffs.

Who will stand out on the defensive line?

The Bills have made no secret that they want to win in the trenches on defense. They readily rotate players to keep players fresh. Buffalo’s goal is to send waves of players to dominate at the point of attack.

The Bills have several players who are vying for depth roster spots. On the edge, Buffalo has the aforementioned Miller, newly signed Leonard Floyd, and incumbents Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, Boogie Basham, and Shaq Lawson.

Buffalo will not roster six edge rushers, so the depth players will need to stand out to make a roster spot. All of the players have made contributions at the NFL level, so it will be a challenging process to make cuts among this group.

On the interior, there will be a roster squeeze as well. The interior of the line was significantly stronger with DaQuan Jones healthy, so his spot is safe. Buffalo re-signed Ed Oliver to a multi-year extension, so he is definitely in the fold.

Beyond this duo, things could get interesting. Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips, and Poona Ford will vie for final spots among the defensive line.

Who is starting next to Matt Milano?

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Tremaine Edmunds left for Chicago via free agency, leaving a massive gap in Buffalo’s defense. This open spot is probably the biggest question among the entire roster. More intriguing, it seems Buffalo’s coaching staff is willing to have an open competition to fill the spot. Interestingly enough, it does not seem that any of the possible replacements have a lead in who will win the job.

The Bills have Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard, AJ Klein, and Baylon Spector who will battle for this spot on the roster. In addition, Buffalo drafted Dorian Williams in the third round of this year’s draft. While he is slated to back up Milano, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Williams get reps next to Milano. He has during spring practices.

This will be a true training camp positional battle, as all of the candidates lack experience Edmunds’ spot. Buffalo could also use a rotation of player depending on their opponent.

For now, we’ll examine how the players make it through training camp.

Who is CB2?

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Kaiir Elam was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Bills. Even with his high status, Elam was beat out by sixth-round pick Christian Benford last season. By the conclusion of the year, Elam seemed to gain footing opposite Tre’Davious White.

Elam should have the inside track entering this training camp. However, another substandard camp could open the door for other players. In addition to Benford, the Bills have Dane Jackson and the recently signed Cameron Dantzler to compete for reps.

The Bills will most likely roster Taron Johnson and Siran Neal as nickel cornerbacks, so there will be a limited number of dedicated cornerback spots, either at the boundary in or in the slot, on the roster.

What about the health of the starting safeties?

Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer make up one of the best safety tandems in the league. Both battled injuries throughout last season.

Hyde missed the majority of the season after suffering a neck injury in Week 2. Poyer played through a multitude of ailments, including rib and elbow injuries that put him on the sidelines for multiple weeks. In addition, Poyer did not clear concussion protocol during the Cincinnati Bengals playoff game.

It will be refreshing to see the duo back at it during training camp. Both veterans are 32 years old. While this is not over the hill, it’s also not a pair of spring chickens in the secondary.

It will be interesting to see how the Bills handle the pair this season. First, though, it will be important to see Hyde and Poyer regain their chemistry on the field.

The Bills, for their part, are better prepared in case either player misses time due to injury. Buffalo signed Taylor Rapp in the offseason. Rapp can play either position. Hyde is entering the final year of his deal. While Poyer signed a two-year deal this offseason, Buffalo can get out of Poyer’s contract with only $2 million in dead space at the conclusion of this campaign. These decisions may depend on how well Rapp plays behind the pair.

