Bills trading WR Stefon Diggs to Texans
Stefon Diggs time in Buffalo is coming to a close.
The star wide receiver will be traded to the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports.
Compensation updates, per sources:
🏈Bills receive 2025 second-round pick via Minnesota.
🏈Texans receive Stefon Diggs and a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. https://t.co/WlL4mAaavz
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024
Diggs has had an on-again, off-again relationship with the Bills.
He will move to Houston, where C.J. Stroud gets an elite receiver.
In four seasons as a Bill, Diggs had 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns.