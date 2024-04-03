Advertisement

Bills trading WR Stefon Diggs to Texans

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Stefon Diggs time in Buffalo is coming to a close.

The star wide receiver will be traded to the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports.

Diggs has had an on-again, off-again relationship with the Bills.

He will move to Houston, where C.J. Stroud gets an elite receiver.

In four seasons as a Bill, Diggs had 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns.

