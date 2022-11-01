Bills trade Zack Moss to Colts for Nyheim Hines
The Buffalo Bills tapped into the 2022 NFL trade deadline market right at the final minute.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills have acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts.
In exchange, Buffalo sent a sixth-round pick and running back Zack Moss to Indianapolis per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
