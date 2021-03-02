Bills’ trade for Stefon Diggs graded better than Cardinals’ deal for DeAndre Hopkins

Nick Wojton
·2 min read
NFL Network recently broke down the wide receiver situation for every team in the league. For the Bills… things are going well.

Cynthia Frelund conducted this exercise and in it, the football analytics expert had an interesting nugget of comparison for the Bills.

When Buffalo acquired Stefon Diggs last offseason, another big-named wideout was on the move around the same time. The Arizona Cardinals acquired DeAndre Hopkins via another trade.

When things went down, some thought the Cardinals got the better player. Both players are elite playmakers, but looking back on the two deals, NFL Network’s numbers indicate that the Bills actually got the better deal.

Frelund highlighted in her findings:

Ahead of last season, it seemed like DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals would have a much bigger impact, but my math shows that Diggs finished 2020 with a slightly higher share of wins added (1.485) than Hopkins (1.482). This is even more impressive when you consider the Cardinals secured Hopkins from the Texans for dirt cheap; Diggs managed to overperform the high expectations set by the trade terms with the Vikings (four draft picks, including a first-rounder). Diggs led the NFL in receptions with 127 and receiving yards with 1,535.

Hopkins still had a heck of a season. He was third in the NFL with 1,407 yards… but that’s still not as good as Diggs. Both the fancy stats and regular figures seem to back a similar picture here: Diggs was the slightly better investment.

